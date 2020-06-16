Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer. This great home has all tile floors, home has a double car garage, covered patios and a block walled yard for your privacy. Built in 1999, spanning approximately 1538 Sq Ft of beauty!!! Make an appointment today to schedule a viewing. Your not going to want to miss this one.



There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of May. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.



Prestige Property Management Inc,

3205 E Grant Rd

Tucson, AZ 85716

520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com



Directions: Fr Houghton, W on Rita, S on Rees Loop, S on Desert Valley Way, E on Desert Dove



