Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
8684 S. Desert Dove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8684 S. Desert Dove

8684 South Desert Dove Drive · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8684 S. Desert Dove · Avail. Jul 22

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer. This great home has all tile floors, home has a double car garage, covered patios and a block walled yard for your privacy. Built in 1999, spanning approximately 1538 Sq Ft of beauty!!! Make an appointment today to schedule a viewing. Your not going to want to miss this one.

There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of May. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.

Prestige Property Management Inc,
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

Directions: Fr Houghton, W on Rita, S on Rees Loop, S on Desert Valley Way, E on Desert Dove

(RLNE5031484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8684 S. Desert Dove have any available units?
8684 S. Desert Dove has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8684 S. Desert Dove have?
Some of 8684 S. Desert Dove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8684 S. Desert Dove currently offering any rent specials?
8684 S. Desert Dove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8684 S. Desert Dove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8684 S. Desert Dove is pet friendly.
Does 8684 S. Desert Dove offer parking?
Yes, 8684 S. Desert Dove does offer parking.
Does 8684 S. Desert Dove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8684 S. Desert Dove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8684 S. Desert Dove have a pool?
No, 8684 S. Desert Dove does not have a pool.
Does 8684 S. Desert Dove have accessible units?
No, 8684 S. Desert Dove does not have accessible units.
Does 8684 S. Desert Dove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8684 S. Desert Dove has units with dishwashers.
