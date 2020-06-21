All apartments in Tucson
Location

5947 East Refreshment Pass, Tucson, AZ 85712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 781 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. This charming townhouse is bright with skylights throughout. The front patio is enclosed and sunny. The triple paned windows keep the house cool in the summer. The split bedrooms allow for privacy. Tile floors throughout, fresh paint, walk in closets, and washer/dryer in unit. 1 covered parking spot, community pool and hot tub. 2 pets under 30lbs

Click here for VIDEO TOUR!

or cut and paste-> https://youtu.be/THAdMeW_TgE

Click here for 3D TOUR!

or cut and paste-> https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1094d519-4e0f-446e-8a18-7e4bdc8da787?setAttribution=mls

www.Acacia-Partners.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have any available units?
5947 East Refreshment Pass has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have?
Some of 5947 East Refreshment Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 East Refreshment Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5947 East Refreshment Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 East Refreshment Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5947 East Refreshment Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5947 East Refreshment Pass does offer parking.
Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5947 East Refreshment Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5947 East Refreshment Pass has a pool.
Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have accessible units?
No, 5947 East Refreshment Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 East Refreshment Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 5947 East Refreshment Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

