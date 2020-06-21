5947 East Refreshment Pass.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. This charming townhouse is bright with skylights throughout. The front patio is enclosed and sunny. The triple paned windows keep the house cool in the summer. The split bedrooms allow for privacy. Tile floors throughout, fresh paint, walk in closets, and washer/dryer in unit. 1 covered parking spot, community pool and hot tub. 2 pets under 30lbs



Click here for VIDEO TOUR!



or cut and paste-> https://youtu.be/THAdMeW_TgE



Click here for 3D TOUR!



or cut and paste-> https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1094d519-4e0f-446e-8a18-7e4bdc8da787?setAttribution=mls



www.Acacia-Partners.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.