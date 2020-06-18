All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE

4239 North Columbus Boulevard · (520) 327-0009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4239 North Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. This brand-new home features new stainless steel appliances, lovely granite countertops and coordinated cabinets. Large living room offers easy access to the patio with a fenced yard. AC, laundry room with washer and dryer, large walk-in closets and a 2 car-garage. Within walking distance of McCormick Park and other trails for walking or biking. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This house is available now and ready for you to move in and call it home. Assistive Animals only.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal, state and local Fair Housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have any available units?
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have?
Some of 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE does offer parking.
Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
