4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. This brand-new home features new stainless steel appliances, lovely granite countertops and coordinated cabinets. Large living room offers easy access to the patio with a fenced yard. AC, laundry room with washer and dryer, large walk-in closets and a 2 car-garage. Within walking distance of McCormick Park and other trails for walking or biking. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This house is available now and ready for you to move in and call it home. Assistive Animals only.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.



Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal, state and local Fair Housing laws.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5762946)