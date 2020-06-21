All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

3498 W Foxes Den Drive

3498 Foxes Den Drive · (520) 882-3750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3498 Foxes Den Drive, Tucson, AZ 85745
Starr Pass

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxury living at its best! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful Starpass golf community. Within walking distance to the JW Marriott Resort w/ golf & four on-site restaurants, hiking trails, and athletic facilities. The home is also close to the UofA, downtown Tucson, Raytheon, caterpillar, and much more!.The house has 4 split levels. Home features include, spa, multiple scenic walkout patios/balconies with desert and city views, interior spaces showcase beautiful natural stones in its framework, Travertine floors, Marble bathrooms and Granite counters too! A Master Bedroom Den, which is also used as Work Out Room, and includes a library full of books and can be used as an office. Two Pianos too!Pricing subject to specifics of rental terms, contact agent to discuss details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have any available units?
3498 W Foxes Den Drive has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have?
Some of 3498 W Foxes Den Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 W Foxes Den Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3498 W Foxes Den Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 W Foxes Den Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive offer parking?
No, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have a pool?
No, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have accessible units?
No, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 W Foxes Den Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 W Foxes Den Drive has units with dishwashers.
