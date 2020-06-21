3498 W Foxes Den Drive

Amenities

Luxury living at its best! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful Starpass golf community. Within walking distance to the JW Marriott Resort w/ golf & four on-site restaurants, hiking trails, and athletic facilities. The home is also close to the UofA, downtown Tucson, Raytheon, caterpillar, and much more!.The house has 4 split levels. Home features include, spa, multiple scenic walkout patios/balconies with desert and city views, interior spaces showcase beautiful natural stones in its framework, Travertine floors, Marble bathrooms and Granite counters too! A Master Bedroom Den, which is also used as Work Out Room, and includes a library full of books and can be used as an office. Two Pianos too!Pricing subject to specifics of rental terms, contact agent to discuss details.