3172 E 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan. Open downstairs with tile living area, kitchen, and one bedroom and bath. Kitchen has maple cabinets and breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings lead to the stairway with clerestory windows. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom upstairs has a private patio and a big walk-in closet. Covered parking, full-size washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, fenced yard space. This townhome is being offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject owner approval.