Tucson, AZ
3172 E 4th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

3172 E 4th Street

3172 East 4th Street · (520) 314-4375
Location

3172 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan. Open downstairs with tile living area, kitchen, and one bedroom and bath. Kitchen has maple cabinets and breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings lead to the stairway with clerestory windows. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom upstairs has a private patio and a big walk-in closet. Covered parking, full-size washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, fenced yard space. This townhome is being offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 E 4th Street have any available units?
3172 E 4th Street has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 E 4th Street have?
Some of 3172 E 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3172 E 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3172 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3172 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3172 E 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 3172 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 E 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3172 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3172 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3172 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 E 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
