All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 3075 N Presidio Park Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
3075 N Presidio Park Pl
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

3075 N Presidio Park Pl

3075 North Presidio Place · (520) 975-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3075 North Presidio Place, Tucson, AZ 85716
Cabrini

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located in a semi-private subdivision, this home has been well maintained and has everything you could want...Vaulted ceilings and lots of light...Marble counter-tops and stained concrete floors...modern accents throughout including metal roof, light fixtures and exposed duct work...covered patio and easy to take care of landscaping...two-car garage...mountain views, and so much more!!!

Call Deborah 520-975-8213 to view the home 8-8 anyday of the week!
Professionally listed & managed by Northpoint Asset Management
***Equal Housing Opportunity***

Applicants over 18 must apply:$37 online application
One month's rent-OAC
Renter's Insurance required of 100k, or a insurance waiver=$20 per month
Administration Fees applicable, and vary from property to property; inquire with property manger for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have any available units?
3075 N Presidio Park Pl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 3075 N Presidio Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3075 N Presidio Park Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 N Presidio Park Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does offer parking.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have a pool?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 N Presidio Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3075 N Presidio Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3075 N Presidio Park Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road
Tucson, AZ 85750
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity