Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely NO PETS! Great wire cut brick home that has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One bath is located in the laundry room. Hard wood floor in the living room and bedrooms. Additional room can be den - dining or family room. 1 car attached garage, with additional uncovered parking. Full length covered patio with privacy fence only non mobile home in mobile home park. Water is included with rent along with Washer & Dryer. Must see call GREG @ 520 400 9017 for appointment.