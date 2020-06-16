All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 2305 E Helen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
2305 E Helen St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2305 E Helen St

2305 East Helen Street · (520) 441-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 East Helen Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Blenman-Elm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2305 E Helen St · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms near Banner Hospital - This charming home is located just two blocks from the UofA. This remodeled home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, ceiling fan and exit to the covered patios. The living room is large and is open to the kitchen. The breakfast bar seats 4. The kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Stacked combo washer and dryer is included. There is plenty of parking, large yards and expansive outdoor living with multiple patios.

(RLNE4945181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 E Helen St have any available units?
2305 E Helen St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 E Helen St have?
Some of 2305 E Helen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 E Helen St currently offering any rent specials?
2305 E Helen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 E Helen St pet-friendly?
No, 2305 E Helen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2305 E Helen St offer parking?
Yes, 2305 E Helen St does offer parking.
Does 2305 E Helen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 E Helen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 E Helen St have a pool?
No, 2305 E Helen St does not have a pool.
Does 2305 E Helen St have accessible units?
No, 2305 E Helen St does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 E Helen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 E Helen St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2305 E Helen St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road
Tucson, AZ 85750
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz
Tucson, AZ 85715
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity