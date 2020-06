Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute 1 bedroom home is in a great location close to all conveniences. The home sits back off the street providing extra privacy. Living room is open to the kitchen area. Large bathroom has window into the living room for an open feel but has wood shutters for privacy as well. Large private yard perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining your guests. Schedule your private showing today at www.RentalsAmericaTucson.com.



Requirements:

Must make 3X amount of rent as gross monthly income.

Credit score of 600 or above.

No evictions.

Background must not include any felonies for past 10 years.

Other restrictions apply, call for details.



Fees:

$45 Application Fee per adult. Everyone 18 years or older is required to apply.

$200 Administrative Fee.

Accidental Damage Coverage $19 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renters Insurance).

Refundable Security Deposit equal to the amount of one month's rent.

$300 Refundable Pet Deposit for each pet. Pet restrictions apply, call for details.