Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Rental - This rental consists of 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. It has central air conditioning with a 2 car garage. Nice size back yard with a covered patio. The appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and washer, and dryer. It is located near shopping centers and schools and quick access to the freeway. The main cross street is Mission Road. Call Jesus Johnson for an appointment to tour this rental at 520-260-6420.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5956747)