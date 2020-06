Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great University Area 2 Bedroom Home - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, close to the University of Arizona, and the U of A Hospital. Large living room, saltillo tile floors, updated kitchen, enclosed laundry room, and spacious backyard. Convenient to local business and restaurants. This is a no-smoking property. Call now to see!



No Pets Allowed



