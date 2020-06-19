1311 East Allen Road

Amenities

**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**



Come check out this stunning gem in a great gated community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is the perfect place to settle down and make this your home. This has so many amazing features from the high wooden vaulted ceiling, french doors for each room, breakfast bar, granite countertops, tiled showers and private shaded patio area! This community also offers a nice gated pool for your enjoyment.



Washer/dryer hook ups AND optional laundry facility on-site. It doesn't get better than this!



