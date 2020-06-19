All apartments in Tucson
Location

1311 East Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Come check out this stunning gem in a great gated community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is the perfect place to settle down and make this your home. This has so many amazing features from the high wooden vaulted ceiling, french doors for each room, breakfast bar, granite countertops, tiled showers and private shaded patio area! This community also offers a nice gated pool for your enjoyment.

Washer/dryer hook ups AND optional laundry facility on-site. It doesn't get better than this!

Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.

Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 East Allen Road have any available units?
1311 East Allen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 East Allen Road have?
Some of 1311 East Allen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 East Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1311 East Allen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 East Allen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1311 East Allen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1311 East Allen Road offer parking?
No, 1311 East Allen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1311 East Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 East Allen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 East Allen Road have a pool?
Yes, 1311 East Allen Road has a pool.
Does 1311 East Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 1311 East Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 East Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 East Allen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
