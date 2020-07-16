All apartments in Tucson
1272 S Via Estrella Roja

1272 South via Estrella Roja · (520) 618-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1272 South via Estrella Roja, Tucson, AZ 85713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1272 S Via Estrella Roja · Avail. Aug 5

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1272 S Via Estrella Roja Available 08/05/20 Gated community minutes from Downtown - This vibrant neighborhood and home have so much to offer. Newer built home in gated community with easy access to I-10 and downtown, with A Mountain almost in your backyard, perfect for a 4th of July BBQ.
This quality home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den, upgraded kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances including the fridge, and tons of counter space. You'll love the ceramic tile throughout and the warm colors that make this house a home. This home is all electric and includes the washer and dryer. Pets permitted with owner's approval and $250 pet deposit.

** Bonus Program **

A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE2257765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have any available units?
1272 S Via Estrella Roja has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have?
Some of 1272 S Via Estrella Roja's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 S Via Estrella Roja currently offering any rent specials?
1272 S Via Estrella Roja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 S Via Estrella Roja pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja is pet friendly.
Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja offer parking?
No, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja does not offer parking.
Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have a pool?
No, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja does not have a pool.
Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have accessible units?
No, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 S Via Estrella Roja have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 S Via Estrella Roja does not have units with dishwashers.
