1272 S Via Estrella Roja Available 08/05/20 Gated community minutes from Downtown - This vibrant neighborhood and home have so much to offer. Newer built home in gated community with easy access to I-10 and downtown, with A Mountain almost in your backyard, perfect for a 4th of July BBQ.

This quality home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den, upgraded kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances including the fridge, and tons of counter space. You'll love the ceramic tile throughout and the warm colors that make this house a home. This home is all electric and includes the washer and dryer. Pets permitted with owner's approval and $250 pet deposit.



** Bonus Program **



A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



