1220 W Alameda St

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Newly Remodeled, Center Unit in a Triplex, located in Historic Menlo Park Neighborhood. Within walking distance to infamous Tumamoc Hill, hospital, banks, restaurants, churches, and parks. Additional cleaning service is readily available for a minimum charge, if needed. Apt is in immaculately cleaned and in disinfected condition, with new dishes, linens, etc. It is ready for immediate occupancy today. Offering lease from 1 month to 13 months. Night security, secure parking directly on the property. Landlord pays all utilities, internet, smart TV, cable and security fees. Rent is $1300/month. Application fee $50.00/person. I run background and credit check. Call Teri 520.971.7333.

No Pets Allowed



