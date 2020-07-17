All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1220 W Alameda St

1220 West Alameda Street · (520) 971-7333
Location

1220 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ 85745
Menlo Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 85745 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/06/20 Amazing 2 BDRM Triplex - Property Id: 306235

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Newly Remodeled, Center Unit in a Triplex, located in Historic Menlo Park Neighborhood. Within walking distance to infamous Tumamoc Hill, hospital, banks, restaurants, churches, and parks. Additional cleaning service is readily available for a minimum charge, if needed. Apt is in immaculately cleaned and in disinfected condition, with new dishes, linens, etc. It is ready for immediate occupancy today. Offering lease from 1 month to 13 months. Night security, secure parking directly on the property. Landlord pays all utilities, internet, smart TV, cable and security fees. Rent is $1300/month. Application fee $50.00/person. I run background and credit check. Call Teri 520.971.7333.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1220-w-alameda-st-tucson-az/306235
Property Id 306235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 W Alameda St have any available units?
1220 W Alameda St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 W Alameda St have?
Some of 1220 W Alameda St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 W Alameda St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 W Alameda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 W Alameda St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 W Alameda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1220 W Alameda St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 W Alameda St offers parking.
Does 1220 W Alameda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 W Alameda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 W Alameda St have a pool?
No, 1220 W Alameda St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 W Alameda St have accessible units?
No, 1220 W Alameda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 W Alameda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 W Alameda St has units with dishwashers.
