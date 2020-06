Amenities

pet friendly pool clubhouse media room

Zona Rio is located only minutes from Tucson’s downtown. Residents love it here at Zona Rio as the community is only 2 miles from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College. With a Resort-Style Pool, Resident Movie Theatre, and Clubhouse.



We have four different spacious layouts of one-bedroom apartments. Sizing from 534 sqft. to 650 sqft. As well as a large 2 bedroom apartment home of 800 sqft. All apartment homes come with varying lease terms and options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.