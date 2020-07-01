17694 W MANDALAY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

wow! gorgeous surprise 3/2.5 split level home with updated paint, like new carpet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private patio, 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*