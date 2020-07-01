All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17694 W MANDALAY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17694 W MANDALAY LANE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

17694 W MANDALAY LANE

17694 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17694 West Mandalay Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! gorgeous surprise 3/2.5 split level home with updated paint, like new carpet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private patio, 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have any available units?
17694 W MANDALAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have?
Some of 17694 W MANDALAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17694 W MANDALAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17694 W MANDALAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17694 W MANDALAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE offers parking.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have a pool?
No, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17694 W MANDALAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17694 W MANDALAY LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College