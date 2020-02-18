16592 N 162nd Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Surprise rental - This picture perfect home is ideal. House is in a very nice neighborhood. Newly installed granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, beautiful tile throughout, nice split lever floor plan, custom blinds, built in entertainment center, huge yard, huge kitchen with granite island and lots of counter space, fireplace, full master bath, dining in living/great room, skylights, 2 car garage and much more. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees



(RLNE4921627)