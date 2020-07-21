13578 W Caribbean Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 3 bath home in Litchfield Manor is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Litchfield Manor is available for immediate move in! Master bedroom and master bath is downstairs. One additional bedroom and a full bath is also downstairs. 2 bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks and a huge loft are upstairs. Home features ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, a breakfast bar, a sink in the laundry room, and double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the Master bath. It also has a 3 car garage, extended covered patio, and a rocked backyard. Property is close to schools, parks, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5098606)