Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

13578 W Caribbean Ln

13578 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13578 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath home in Litchfield Manor is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Litchfield Manor is available for immediate move in! Master bedroom and master bath is downstairs. One additional bedroom and a full bath is also downstairs. 2 bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks and a huge loft are upstairs. Home features ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, a breakfast bar, a sink in the laundry room, and double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the Master bath. It also has a 3 car garage, extended covered patio, and a rocked backyard. Property is close to schools, parks, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5098606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have any available units?
13578 W Caribbean Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have?
Some of 13578 W Caribbean Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13578 W Caribbean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13578 W Caribbean Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13578 W Caribbean Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13578 W Caribbean Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13578 W Caribbean Ln offers parking.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13578 W Caribbean Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have a pool?
No, 13578 W Caribbean Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have accessible units?
No, 13578 W Caribbean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13578 W Caribbean Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13578 W Caribbean Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13578 W Caribbean Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
