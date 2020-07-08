All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

11948 N 143rd Ave

11948 North 143rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11948 North 143rd Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
volleyball court
4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in! This home has it all including a game room with a built in wet bar, formal dining room with built in cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island, stainless appliances with a gas stove, butler pantry, cabinets in laundry room, a huge loft, jack and Jill sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath. It also has an RV Gate, tandem garage, finished backyard, with an extended covered patio and more. Property is in a gated community with parks, basketball court, and volleyball courts. It is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3506756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have any available units?
11948 N 143rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11948 N 143rd Ave have?
Some of 11948 N 143rd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11948 N 143rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11948 N 143rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11948 N 143rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11948 N 143rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11948 N 143rd Ave offers parking.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11948 N 143rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have a pool?
No, 11948 N 143rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 11948 N 143rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11948 N 143rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11948 N 143rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11948 N 143rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

