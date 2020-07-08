11948 N 143rd Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court game room on-site laundry parking garage volleyball court

4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in! This home has it all including a game room with a built in wet bar, formal dining room with built in cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island, stainless appliances with a gas stove, butler pantry, cabinets in laundry room, a huge loft, jack and Jill sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath. It also has an RV Gate, tandem garage, finished backyard, with an extended covered patio and more. Property is in a gated community with parks, basketball court, and volleyball courts. It is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3506756)