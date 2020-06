Amenities

Fully furnished, 2 BR, 2 BATH in 55+ community. Spacious & comfortable, this home includes everything you need. Perfect place to relax after enjoying all sunny Arizona has to offer. Arizona room, patio, all tile/laminate/vinyl, no carpet! Ceiling fans, skylight and garage space for 1 vehicle. Close to a variety of stores, restaurants, recreation center, visitor center & more. No smoking, no pets. 5 month minimum rental. Basic cable TV, internet provided.