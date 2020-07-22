16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool shuffle board hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool shuffle board hot tub

NOT a vacation rental. Six Month Min. to start asap. prefer year. Fantastic rental 2 bedrooms (YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN BEDS) plus a den with a Murphy bed. Three patios and a huge enclosed courtyard with a water fountain, lighting, stereo speakers, and nice landscape. The house is all tile with carpet in the bedrooms & living room Property is furnished ( except beds and kitchen ware) The tenant will need to bring beds and personal items! All appliances included. Master has a huge spa tub and separate shower. The rent will include water, sewer and garbage w/ a cap of $80 (anything over the tenant pays). If tenant desires the use of Sun City facilities, they will pay their own rec fees. 7 golf courses, 5 pools, bowling , shuffle board, work out area, and much more!!! Great floor plan. Available immediately* THIS IS A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY !!