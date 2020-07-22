All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive
16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive

16430 North Desert Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16430 North Desert Holly Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
NOT a vacation rental. Six Month Min. to start asap. prefer year. Fantastic rental 2 bedrooms (YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN BEDS) plus a den with a Murphy bed. Three patios and a huge enclosed courtyard with a water fountain, lighting, stereo speakers, and nice landscape. The house is all tile with carpet in the bedrooms & living room Property is furnished ( except beds and kitchen ware) The tenant will need to bring beds and personal items! All appliances included. Master has a huge spa tub and separate shower. The rent will include water, sewer and garbage w/ a cap of $80 (anything over the tenant pays). If tenant desires the use of Sun City facilities, they will pay their own rec fees. 7 golf courses, 5 pools, bowling , shuffle board, work out area, and much more!!! Great floor plan. Available immediately* THIS IS A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have any available units?
16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have?
Some of 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive offers parking.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive has a pool.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16430 N DESERT HOLLY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
