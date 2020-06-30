13618 N 98TH Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Bright and charming 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the heart of Sun City. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile counter and back-splash with domed ceiling. Assigned covered parking, golf cart parking and personal storage unit. Free laundry facility just steps away. Great central location with easy access to the 101 Freeway, Shopping, Entertainment and hospitals. Enjoy all of Sun Cities many amenities including pools, rec centers & golf courses. NO SMOKING. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. One resident must be 55+.