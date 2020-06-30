All apartments in Sun City
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

13618 N 98TH Avenue

13618 North 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13618 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bright and charming 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the heart of Sun City. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile counter and back-splash with domed ceiling. Assigned covered parking, golf cart parking and personal storage unit. Free laundry facility just steps away. Great central location with easy access to the 101 Freeway, Shopping, Entertainment and hospitals. Enjoy all of Sun Cities many amenities including pools, rec centers & golf courses. NO SMOKING. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. One resident must be 55+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have any available units?
13618 N 98TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have?
Some of 13618 N 98TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13618 N 98TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13618 N 98TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13618 N 98TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13618 N 98TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13618 N 98TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13618 N 98TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13618 N 98TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13618 N 98TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13618 N 98TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13618 N 98TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13618 N 98TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

