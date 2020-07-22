All apartments in Sun City
12017 W Thunderbird Road
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

12017 W Thunderbird Road

12017 North Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

12017 North Thunderbird Road, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Sun City home. This home is located in a 55+ community and features new neutral paint, new carpeting, ceiling fans in each room and new window blinds. Kitchen includes electric stove top, built in oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and upgraded cabinets. Large master bedroom with wood laminate flooring and separate bath. One car garage and bonus storage room / workshop. Desert landscape is easy to maintain and large covered patio in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

