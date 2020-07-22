12017 W Thunderbird Road

Amenities
No Application Fees! Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Sun City home. This home is located in a 55+ community and features new neutral paint, new carpeting, ceiling fans in each room and new window blinds. Kitchen includes electric stove top, built in oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and upgraded cabinets. Large master bedroom with wood laminate flooring and separate bath. One car garage and bonus storage room / workshop. Desert landscape is easy to maintain and large covered patio in backyard.