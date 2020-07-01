All apartments in Sun City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

10649 W SEQUOIA Drive

10649 West Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10649 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Corner lot in Sun City. Two bedroom with hardwood and tile throughout. Remodeled hall bathroom with a new walk in shower and a walk in tub in the second bathroom. Extended garage large enough for golf cart and two cars. .*** $200 of security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

