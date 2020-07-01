10649 W SEQUOIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot in Sun City. Two bedroom with hardwood and tile throughout. Remodeled hall bathroom with a new walk in shower and a walk in tub in the second bathroom. Extended garage large enough for golf cart and two cars. .*** $200 of security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***