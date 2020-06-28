All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10116 West Andover Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10116 West Andover Avenue
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

10116 West Andover Avenue

10116 West Andover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10116 West Andover Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10116 West Andover Avenue Sun City, Arizona 85351 - Adorable home in Del Webb community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath single level home is loaded with charm and curb appeal. Large mature tree provides lots of shade for your morning coffee on your patio, or park your cars in the two car garage. Inside you will find newer carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry. Master bedroom includes dual closets and en-suite bath. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Large enclosed Arizona room and double covered patio overlook your low maintenance backyard. Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Rental Sales Tax and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE4248850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have any available units?
10116 West Andover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10116 West Andover Avenue have?
Some of 10116 West Andover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 West Andover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10116 West Andover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 West Andover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10116 West Andover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10116 West Andover Avenue offers parking.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 West Andover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have a pool?
No, 10116 West Andover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10116 West Andover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10116 West Andover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10116 West Andover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10116 West Andover Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College