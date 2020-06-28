Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10116 West Andover Avenue Sun City, Arizona 85351 - Adorable home in Del Webb community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath single level home is loaded with charm and curb appeal. Large mature tree provides lots of shade for your morning coffee on your patio, or park your cars in the two car garage. Inside you will find newer carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry. Master bedroom includes dual closets and en-suite bath. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Large enclosed Arizona room and double covered patio overlook your low maintenance backyard. Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Rental Sales Tax and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



