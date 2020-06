Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Two bedroom, two bath furnished home available October 2019 through April 2020. The home has a cozy living room. Kitchen with all appliances overlooks the dining area. Master bedroom with full-size bed and en-suite bath with shower. Second bedroom has a full-size bed. Hall bath with tub. Inside laundry room. Covered back patio. Sun City is an age-restricted community, one tenant must be 55 years old. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant to provide own cable and internet.