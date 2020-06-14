120 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Sun City West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
17602 N 134TH Drive
17602 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
Great semi-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, seasonal rental! Sun City West at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1653 sqft
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive
21746 North Limousine Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1161 sqft
Seasonal rental! Beautiful patio home/townhouse in popular, newer Sun City West neighborhood! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, almost 1200 square feet, not you average dinky condo. Nicely furnished and flat screen TV's.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22613 N VIA TERCERO --
22613 North via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2166 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13059 W WESTGATE Drive
13059 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1738 sqft
Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive
14668 West Antelope Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1046 sqft
Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14218 W VIA MANANA --
14218 West via Mañana, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1555 sqft
Welcome to your Arizona Sun City Oasis! Walk in to the living room with big windows looking out the Arizona Room and backyard. You will find plenty of storage in the 2 car garage as well as a nice work bench.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19830 N 146TH Drive
19830 North 146th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive
19247 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
994 sqft
CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13737 W SUMMERSTAR Drive
13737 West Summerstar Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath PLUS office! *Great views-- backyard overlooks the 15th tee of Grandview Golf Course. *Neutral tile in high traffic areas. *Lots of natural light. *Spacious kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14311 W COLT Lane
14311 West Colt Lane, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY THRU DECEMBER ONLY, NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A NEWER AREA OF SUN CITY WEST HOMES. BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS AND NICE BERBER CARPET. PRIVATE BACKYARD AND PATIO WITH A BLOCK PRIVACY WALL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22520 N VIA DE LA CABALLA --
22520 North via De La Caballa, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1438 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY - DECEMBER , 2020 ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SUN CITY WEST WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. NICE BLOCK WALL IN THE BACK YARD FOR PRIVACY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12635 W FOXFIRE Drive
12635 North Foxfire Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1677 sqft
THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE APRIL THRU NOVEMBER ONLY IN 2020.NICELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM , 2 BATHROOMS, CAPISTRANO MODEL HOME WWITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SCREENED ARIZONA ROOM.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13035 W Butterfield DR
13035 West Butterfield Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1694 sqft
13035 W Butterfield DR Available 07/01/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) with a very large enclosed patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1150Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17176 N WINDING Trail
17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane
15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Corte Bella Country Club
1 Unit Available
22921 N LAS POSITAS Drive
22921 North Las Positas Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1378 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. 30 DAY MINIMUM. Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath located in the prestigious age restricted Del Webb community of Corte Bella. All newer furnishings! King size bed + a queen in the 2nd bedroom. All hard surface floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15009 W MEDINAH Way
15009 West Medinah Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2170 sqft
BeautifuFully equipped 3 bedroom vacation or year round home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

