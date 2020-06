Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking clubhouse fireplace microwave

Your vacation home is ready for you! Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! This lovely two bedroom home is comfortably furnished. Beautiful back yard for enjoying the Arizona weather. Community center passes can be purchased for $86 per person per month.