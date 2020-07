Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*Super clean 2 bedroom and 2 bath Garden Apt with 1138 Sq.Ft of comfortable living space*Newer appliances*Tile floors and Berber carpet*Vaulted ceilings in living room*Master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sink vanity in bath*Screen-in lanai*Extra storage cabinets in garage*Block wall in backyard*Beautiful commons with green grass and trees*Centrally located and close to all your favorite rec centers, clubs, golf courses and more*Sun City West is a 55+ community*