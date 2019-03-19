All apartments in Sun City West
17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive

17814 North Conquistador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17814 North Conquistador Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Outstanding 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan located on the 13th hole of Pebblebrook Golf Course**Enjoy this spacious 2166 sq.ft. home plus all the amenities that make Sun City West a fantastic place to live --- tennis courts, bowling alley, softball leagues, 4 recreation centers, over 100 clubs to join and more*** Kitchen and AZ room overlook the golf course and are also open to the family room -- AZ room has heat and AC**Spacious formal living and dining areas, eat-in kitchen, plantation shutters, his and her walk-in closets in the large master**Home is being freshly updated with new interior paint, new countertops, new carpet in the off bedrooms and new fixtures all being installed**Floor plan is a split 3 bedroom to accommodate all your winter visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have any available units?
17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have?
Some of 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive does offer parking.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have a pool?
No, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive has units with air conditioning.
