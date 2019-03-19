17814 N CONQUISTADOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Outstanding 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan located on the 13th hole of Pebblebrook Golf Course**Enjoy this spacious 2166 sq.ft. home plus all the amenities that make Sun City West a fantastic place to live --- tennis courts, bowling alley, softball leagues, 4 recreation centers, over 100 clubs to join and more*** Kitchen and AZ room overlook the golf course and are also open to the family room -- AZ room has heat and AC**Spacious formal living and dining areas, eat-in kitchen, plantation shutters, his and her walk-in closets in the large master**Home is being freshly updated with new interior paint, new countertops, new carpet in the off bedrooms and new fixtures all being installed**Floor plan is a split 3 bedroom to accommodate all your winter visitors.