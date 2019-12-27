All apartments in Sun City West
15806 W HURON Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

15806 W HURON Drive

15806 West Huron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15806 West Huron Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN AMAZING LONG TERM RENTAL IN SUN CITY WEST? Then this Beautiful Spacious Cottonwood Model will checks Off a Lot of your desires! This home Features 2 Private Master Bedroom Suites, and a half bath, Golf Cart Garage, Plantation Shutters throughout ~ AND for theGourmet Cook it has One of the Best Kitchen Layouts in Sun City West!! that Includes a Gas Stove Top, an Island with Cabinets, tons of Cabinetry,Corian Countertops, Wall Oven and a Breakfast Room!! an office space with lots of cabinets for storage, Situated in a Large 13,800 sq ft Cul-De-SacLot with several fruit tree's a Huge Covered Back Patio ~ And Built in Garage Cabinets for Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15806 W HURON Drive have any available units?
15806 W HURON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 15806 W HURON Drive have?
Some of 15806 W HURON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15806 W HURON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15806 W HURON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15806 W HURON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15806 W HURON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15806 W HURON Drive offers parking.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15806 W HURON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive have a pool?
No, 15806 W HURON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive have accessible units?
No, 15806 W HURON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15806 W HURON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15806 W HURON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15806 W HURON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

