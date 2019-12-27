15806 W HURON Drive

Amenities

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN AMAZING LONG TERM RENTAL IN SUN CITY WEST? Then this Beautiful Spacious Cottonwood Model will checks Off a Lot of your desires! This home Features 2 Private Master Bedroom Suites, and a half bath, Golf Cart Garage, Plantation Shutters throughout ~ AND for theGourmet Cook it has One of the Best Kitchen Layouts in Sun City West!! that Includes a Gas Stove Top, an Island with Cabinets, tons of Cabinetry,Corian Countertops, Wall Oven and a Breakfast Room!! an office space with lots of cabinets for storage, Situated in a Large 13,800 sq ft Cul-De-SacLot with several fruit tree's a Huge Covered Back Patio ~ And Built in Garage Cabinets for Storage