15349 W GANADO Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool table bbq/grill tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED perfect vacation rental. Lives big, in an Active Adult Community that has a long list of amenities. The two bedrooms are spacious and would be perfect to share with friends or visiting family. The kitchen is large and inviting with a breakfast nook and formal dining. It is open to the dining and family room and is fully equipped with everything you could need. Lots of storage. Step outside to a spacious south facing backyard and comfortable patio for BBQing and dining. Head down the hall to the inside laundry and office nook. The Master suite is large with a walk in shower, separate water closet, tub, double sinks and a walk in closet. Contemporary design, fresh and inviting, this will rent quick. Sun City West is an active adult community and offers Tennis, Swimming, Fitness Centers, Billiards, Miniature Golf, 4 Recreation Complexes, Outdoor Concerts, Pickle ball, 3 Grocery Stores, Softball, 30-Lane Bowling Alley, 7 Rec. Center Golf Courses, 2 Public Golf Courses and plenty of organized activities.