Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

15349 W GANADO Drive

15349 West Ganado Drive · (480) 409-4844
Location

15349 West Ganado Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1762 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED perfect vacation rental. Lives big, in an Active Adult Community that has a long list of amenities. The two bedrooms are spacious and would be perfect to share with friends or visiting family. The kitchen is large and inviting with a breakfast nook and formal dining. It is open to the dining and family room and is fully equipped with everything you could need. Lots of storage. Step outside to a spacious south facing backyard and comfortable patio for BBQing and dining. Head down the hall to the inside laundry and office nook. The Master suite is large with a walk in shower, separate water closet, tub, double sinks and a walk in closet. Contemporary design, fresh and inviting, this will rent quick. Sun City West is an active adult community and offers Tennis, Swimming, Fitness Centers, Billiards, Miniature Golf, 4 Recreation Complexes, Outdoor Concerts, Pickle ball, 3 Grocery Stores, Softball, 30-Lane Bowling Alley, 7 Rec. Center Golf Courses, 2 Public Golf Courses and plenty of organized activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have any available units?
15349 W GANADO Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15349 W GANADO Drive have?
Some of 15349 W GANADO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15349 W GANADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15349 W GANADO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15349 W GANADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive offer parking?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have a pool?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15349 W GANADO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15349 W GANADO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15349 W GANADO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
