15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom and bonus room office/den on the golf course in Sun City West (55+ community). Flagstaff open floor plan with expanded second bedroom and NEW white plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and both bathrooms include grab bars for easy access. A very peaceful Arizona Sun-room with quiet beautiful views of the golf course and partially covered patio with built-in BBQ. Perfectly designed kitchen floor plan with breakfast bar and center island with Corian counter tops including ALL appliances. Lots of extra storage space available and easy pull out storage drawers in kitchen island. Spacious two car garage includes upgraded storage cabinets and extra parking room. Low maintenance high quality designed front and back landscape in immaculate shape with freshly painted walk ways and several palms trees in the front and backyards. Fantastic location in the very desirable community of Sun City West and close to MULTIPLE golf courses, pools, shopping, dining, rec center & Banner Del Webb Medical Center *Renters insurance required* Security Deposit $1950. 1.5% Monthly Municipality fee. Pets OK upon owner approval. $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities. Please call in advance for scheduled showing times.