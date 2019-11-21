15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane

All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

15138 West Las Brizas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15138 West Las Brizas Lane, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom and bonus room office/den on the golf course in Sun City West (55+ community). Flagstaff open floor plan with expanded second bedroom and NEW white plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and both bathrooms include grab bars for easy access. A very peaceful Arizona Sun-room with quiet beautiful views of the golf course and partially covered patio with built-in BBQ. Perfectly designed kitchen floor plan with breakfast bar and center island with Corian counter tops including ALL appliances. Lots of extra storage space available and easy pull out storage drawers in kitchen island. Spacious two car garage includes upgraded storage cabinets and extra parking room. Low maintenance high quality designed front and back landscape in immaculate shape with freshly painted walk ways and several palms trees in the front and backyards. Fantastic location in the very desirable community of Sun City West and close to MULTIPLE golf courses, pools, shopping, dining, rec center & Banner Del Webb Medical Center *Renters insurance required* Security Deposit $1950. 1.5% Monthly Municipality fee. Pets OK upon owner approval. $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities. Please call in advance for scheduled showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have any available units?
15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have?
Some of 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane offers parking.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane has a pool.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have accessible units?
No, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15138 W LAS BRIZAS Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
