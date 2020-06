14515 W WHITE ROCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM/2.5BATH GOLF COURSE HOME - PERFECT FOR VACATIONING! AVAIL 10-1-17 THRU 5-1-18 - MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE FOR $3,500 PER MONTH - 3 MONTHS OR MORE $3,00O PER MONTH - SPACIOUS HOME W/EXTENSIVE USE OF HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORING & PLANTATION SHUTTERS T/O - BAY WNDWS IN GUEST BDRM - - 14X13 DEN ADDITION, BUT WILL NOT BE USEABLE DURING LEASE - BUILT IN MEDIA WALL IN FMLY RM W/LRG SCREEN TV - BAY WNDWS IN EAT-IN KITCHEN OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE - GRANITE CNTROPS & LRG BRKFAST BAR - HUGE LAUNDRY RM - EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, 2.5CG & GOLF COURSE VIEWS GALORE!! A MUST SEE + OWNER WILL PROVIDE RECREATION PASS (RED CARD)!!