Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
14223 W Ravenswood Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:19 AM

14223 W Ravenswood Dr

14223 W Ravenswood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14223 W Ravenswood Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
guest suite
internet access
Fabulous golf course view home available for seasonal rental. Home is beautifully situated on the 8th green of Grandview Golf Course and enjoys a magnificent water view from the back windows and the screened lanai. There is a large living room with dining area which opens to the screened lanai. Kitchen with breakfast area. Separate laundry room with built-in desk. Master bedroom with queeen-size bed. En-suite master bathroom with double-sink vanity and separate shower room. Guest suite with a queen-size bed and bath with soaking tub. No pets, please. Rent includes all utilities, basic cable and internet. Already rented for January through April of 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have any available units?
14223 W Ravenswood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have?
Some of 14223 W Ravenswood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14223 W Ravenswood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14223 W Ravenswood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14223 W Ravenswood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr offer parking?
No, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have a pool?
No, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have accessible units?
No, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14223 W Ravenswood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14223 W Ravenswood Dr has units with air conditioning.
