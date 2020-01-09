14223 W Ravenswood Dr

Amenities

Fabulous golf course view home available for seasonal rental. Home is beautifully situated on the 8th green of Grandview Golf Course and enjoys a magnificent water view from the back windows and the screened lanai. There is a large living room with dining area which opens to the screened lanai. Kitchen with breakfast area. Separate laundry room with built-in desk. Master bedroom with queeen-size bed. En-suite master bathroom with double-sink vanity and separate shower room. Guest suite with a queen-size bed and bath with soaking tub. No pets, please. Rent includes all utilities, basic cable and internet. Already rented for January through April of 2019.