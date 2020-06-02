13912 W VIA TERCERO

Amenities

This immaculate, move in ready home is available immediately! Gleamingwhite tile floors throughout & brand new plush carpets in both bedrooms. Eat in kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, French door fridge & gas stove. Kitchen overlooks family room. Home also has spacious formal living rm, dining rm & office! Master BR suite boasts bay window, double sinks & walk in shower. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Plantation shutters on most windows. 10 ft ceilings & lots of natural light make this home Cheery & Bright! 2 car garage w/ epoxy floor & built in storage cabinets. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio. Home backs up to community walking path, so no home directly behind you! All appliances included. Sorry, no cats. Landlord to approve other pets. 55+ Adult Community Sun City West is a 55+ active adult community offering a wide range of activities to it's residents, including golf, swimming, tennis, bowling, fitness centers, auto, metal and wood working shops, theater and 4 recreation centers with tons of clubs, activities and crafts. SO MUCH TO DO!!