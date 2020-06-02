All apartments in Sun City West
Sun City West, AZ
13912 W VIA TERCERO --
13912 W VIA TERCERO --

13912 West via Tercero · No Longer Available
Location

13912 West via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
This immaculate, move in ready home is available immediately! Gleamingwhite tile floors throughout & brand new plush carpets in both bedrooms. Eat in kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, French door fridge & gas stove. Kitchen overlooks family room. Home also has spacious formal living rm, dining rm & office! Master BR suite boasts bay window, double sinks & walk in shower. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Plantation shutters on most windows. 10 ft ceilings & lots of natural light make this home Cheery & Bright! 2 car garage w/ epoxy floor & built in storage cabinets. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio. Home backs up to community walking path, so no home directly behind you! All appliances included. Sorry, no cats. Landlord to approve other pets. 55+ Adult Community Sun City West is a 55+ active adult community offering a wide range of activities to it's residents, including golf, swimming, tennis, bowling, fitness centers, auto, metal and wood working shops, theater and 4 recreation centers with tons of clubs, activities and crafts. SO MUCH TO DO!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have any available units?
13912 W VIA TERCERO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have?
Some of 13912 W VIA TERCERO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- currently offering any rent specials?
13912 W VIA TERCERO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- is pet friendly.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- offer parking?
Yes, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- offers parking.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have a pool?
No, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- does not have a pool.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have accessible units?
No, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 13912 W VIA TERCERO -- does not have units with air conditioning.

