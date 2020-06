13709 W PAVILLION Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

COZY TWO BEDROOM HOME IN SUN CITY WEST. MOVE-IN READY! GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN & A FAMILY ROOM - SO MUCH SPACE!OVER SIZED UTILITY ROOM COULD EASILY BE USED FOR A CRAFT ROOM OR AN OFFICE. LARGE MASTER SUITE FEATURING A WALK-IN SHOWER. SCREENED IN PATIO TO ENJOY A VIEW OF THE PRIVATE BACKYARD! TWO CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. COME HAVE A LOOK!PUBLIC REMARKS:THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. NO CATS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE PERMITTED. APPLICATION FEE IS $55.00 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. APP FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION