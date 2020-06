Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful vacation home in Sun City West, available for minimum 4 month seasonal rental! All utilities, expanded cable and internet included! Nicely furnished, 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice open floor plan, neutral colors, upgraded appliances and numerous other modern features. Everything you need for your seasonal rental! Spacious and private low maintenance back yard. Right in the heart of Sun City West, walk to the recreation centers or the stores!