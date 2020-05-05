13602 W Caballero Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month. Three month minimum lease required per HOA. Arizona Seasonal Vacation Home in Sun City West. Don't miss your opportunity to reserve some Arizona vacation time with this great seasonal rental home. Utilities included up to $250 per month.



Lovely Rio Verde model with great room floor plan, split bedrooms, 1336 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms. Nicely decorated with two tone paint, new furnishings, ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Home is in a great location with corner lot & near Sun City West Palm Ridge Recreation Center. Kitchen features built in microwave and gas stove with convection oven, refrigerator, dishwasher. Master suite is large with a king size bed and bay window. Master bath has double sinks and a large shower with glass doors, and there is also a large walk in closet. A nice cozy office with built in desk right off the hall. Home has full size washer and dryer for your use. This is a wonderful home in great condition.