All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 13602 W Caballero Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
13602 W Caballero Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

13602 W Caballero Dr

13602 West Caballero Drive · (623) 866-4221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month. Three month minimum lease required per HOA. Arizona Seasonal Vacation Home in Sun City West. Don't miss your opportunity to reserve some Arizona vacation time with this great seasonal rental home. Utilities included up to $250 per month.

Lovely Rio Verde model with great room floor plan, split bedrooms, 1336 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms. Nicely decorated with two tone paint, new furnishings, ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Home is in a great location with corner lot & near Sun City West Palm Ridge Recreation Center. Kitchen features built in microwave and gas stove with convection oven, refrigerator, dishwasher. Master suite is large with a king size bed and bay window. Master bath has double sinks and a large shower with glass doors, and there is also a large walk in closet. A nice cozy office with built in desk right off the hall. Home has full size washer and dryer for your use. This is a wonderful home in great condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have any available units?
13602 W Caballero Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13602 W Caballero Dr have?
Some of 13602 W Caballero Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13602 W Caballero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13602 W Caballero Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13602 W Caballero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13602 W Caballero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr offer parking?
No, 13602 W Caballero Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13602 W Caballero Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13602 W Caballero Dr has a pool.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have accessible units?
No, 13602 W Caballero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13602 W Caballero Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13602 W Caballero Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13602 W Caballero Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13602 W Caballero Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity