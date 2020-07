Amenities

This 2500 sq ft, 3/2, has all the upgrades! Wood plank tile, granite, stainless appliances, breakfast nook, breakfast bar that overlooks family room, 2skylights, decorator bathrooms, formal living and dining, master overlooking beautiful front courtyard, large closets, ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout. All this in the legendary community of Sun City West, close to all you need. This home will go fast, call today to view!