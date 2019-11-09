13247 W PROSPECT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute, newly renovated Woodbury model - all new carpet, fresh paint inside and out and newer and/or brand new appliances. All neutral colors and super clean! Skylights give off great natural light. Extra large 2 car garage with cabinets. The covered patio is wonderful for sitting out and enjoying the weather. Lots of storage, corner lot and ready for immediate move-in! 55+ Adult Community. Renters insurance required. Small Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 1.5% municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.