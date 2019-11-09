All apartments in Sun City West
13247 W PROSPECT Drive

13247 West Prospect Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13247 West Prospect Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute, newly renovated Woodbury model - all new carpet, fresh paint inside and out and newer and/or brand new appliances. All neutral colors and super clean! Skylights give off great natural light. Extra large 2 car garage with cabinets. The covered patio is wonderful for sitting out and enjoying the weather. Lots of storage, corner lot and ready for immediate move-in! 55+ Adult Community. Renters insurance required. Small Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 1.5% municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have any available units?
13247 W PROSPECT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have?
Some of 13247 W PROSPECT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13247 W PROSPECT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13247 W PROSPECT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13247 W PROSPECT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive offers parking.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have a pool?
No, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have accessible units?
No, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13247 W PROSPECT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13247 W PROSPECT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

