Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

13022 West Peach Blossom Drive

13022 West Peach Blossom Drive · (480) 351-3855
Location

13022 West Peach Blossom Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona!

This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as there are dozens of local courses and hundreds around the valley as you will have quick access to the Loop 303 and US 60.

This ranch style home offers 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms and is available for short and long term vacation rental. Featuring 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with an open kitchen. Both living rooms equipped with TVï¿½??s and lots of room to entertain and more!

Relax outside amongst the citrus trees surrounding your cozy porch with a gorgeous shared back yard for grilling. Or enjoy some quiet days in one of the reclining chairs reading your favorite novel. Need to bring the office with you? Spacious office desk provided in the master room and small desk located in living area. The master contains a king bed, large double vanity master bath, and massive walk in closet. The guest room has a queen bed and is next to the second bathroom.

Surprise Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals is a few miles away from or you can easily take day trips to Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Tucson, or Yuma.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014 for rates and availability.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

