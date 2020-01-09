13022 West Peach Blossom Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-



Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona!



This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as there are dozens of local courses and hundreds around the valley as you will have quick access to the Loop 303 and US 60.



This ranch style home offers 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms and is available for short and long term vacation rental. Featuring 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with an open kitchen. Both living rooms equipped with TVï¿½??s and lots of room to entertain and more!



Relax outside amongst the citrus trees surrounding your cozy porch with a gorgeous shared back yard for grilling. Or enjoy some quiet days in one of the reclining chairs reading your favorite novel. Need to bring the office with you? Spacious office desk provided in the master room and small desk located in living area. The master contains a king bed, large double vanity master bath, and massive walk in closet. The guest room has a queen bed and is next to the second bathroom.



Surprise Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals is a few miles away from or you can easily take day trips to Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Tucson, or Yuma.



Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014 for rates and availability.

Contact us to schedule a showing.