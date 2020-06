Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE APRIL THRU NOVEMBER ONLY IN 2020.NICELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM , 2 BATHROOMS, CAPISTRANO MODEL HOME WWITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SCREENED ARIZONA ROOM. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS AND A BREAKFAST NOOK THAT OPENS UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM. NICELY FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM IS ALSO VERY NICE. MATURE CITRUS TREES IN THE BACK YARD.