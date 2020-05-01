12623 W WESTGATE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bathtub furnished

Enjoy Spring Training in this bright and airy fully furnished Malibu model. Enter the home to a cozy living room with flat screen TV. Eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an en-suite master bath with shower and hall bath with a soaking tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two-car garage. Clean and well maintained. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back patio.