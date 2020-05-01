12623 W WESTGATE Drive

12623 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Sun City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Spring Training in this bright and airy fully furnished Malibu model. Enter the home to a cozy living room with flat screen TV. Eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an en-suite master bath with shower and hall bath with a soaking tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two-car garage. Clean and well maintained. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
