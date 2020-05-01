All apartments in Sun City West
Sun City West, AZ
12623 W WESTGATE Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

12623 W WESTGATE Drive

12623 West Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12623 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Spring Training in this bright and airy fully furnished Malibu model. Enter the home to a cozy living room with flat screen TV. Eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an en-suite master bath with shower and hall bath with a soaking tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two-car garage. Clean and well maintained. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have any available units?
12623 W WESTGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have?
Some of 12623 W WESTGATE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12623 W WESTGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12623 W WESTGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12623 W WESTGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive offers parking.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have a pool?
No, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12623 W WESTGATE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12623 W WESTGATE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
