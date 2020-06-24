A home in a great location with lots of space to spread out. Home has open space downstairs and a den area which could be office or spot for kids to play. Come take a look before it's gone! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3846 West Morgan Lane have any available units?
3846 West Morgan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 3846 West Morgan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3846 West Morgan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.