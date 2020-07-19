Rent Calculator
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
3720 W WHITE CANYON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3720 W WHITE CANYON Road
3720 W White Canyon Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3720 W White Canyon Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
single level open specious floor plan. Has tile flooring in all the common areas and Laminate flooring in the bedrooms. recently painted inside and out. Three bedroom plus den/office .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have any available units?
3720 W WHITE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have?
Some of 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
3720 W WHITE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road offer parking?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road does not offer parking.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 W WHITE CANYON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
