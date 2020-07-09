3287 W Hayden Peak Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca5022b095 ---- Beautiful single level home with open and spacious layout, vaulted ceilings, and large master bedroom. 16X16 tile, neutral carpet, large kitchen island, and covered backyard patio make this property feel brand new and somewhere you will want to call home. You will love the nice community with parks located throughout. Up to 2 pets only please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Disposal Pets Allowed