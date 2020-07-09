All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM

3287 W Hayden Peak Dr

3287 W Hayden Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3287 W Hayden Peak Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
La Princessa Ranchitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca5022b095 ---- Beautiful single level home with open and spacious layout, vaulted ceilings, and large master bedroom. 16X16 tile, neutral carpet, large kitchen island, and covered backyard patio make this property feel brand new and somewhere you will want to call home. You will love the nice community with parks located throughout. Up to 2 pets only please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Disposal Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have any available units?
3287 W Hayden Peak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have?
Some of 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3287 W Hayden Peak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr offers parking.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have a pool?
No, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3287 W Hayden Peak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

