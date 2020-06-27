2745 W GOLD DUST AVE

Amenities

Rare 6 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in San Tan Valley - Difficult to find 6 Bed room and 3.5 bath house in San Tan Heights subdivision. One full bedroom and dedicated bathroom downstairs. Walk in to a large welcoming living room. Move on to a well-sized family room overlooking the backyard and the kitchen, with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and good size pantry, keeps you in the house. Behind the kitchen is the full bed room with attached bath room. There is an additional half bath downstairs. As you go upstairs you enter into the loft with all four bedrooms surrounding it. In addition to the 4 bedrooms there, the master bedroom is upstairs as well. This master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, big bath and closet. Brand Ceiling fans all over the house and wood blinds to keep the house cool and well decorated.



