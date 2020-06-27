All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
2745 W GOLD DUST AVE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2745 W GOLD DUST AVE

2745 W Gold Dust Ave
Queen Creek
Location

2745 W Gold Dust Ave, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare 6 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in San Tan Valley - Difficult to find 6 Bed room and 3.5 bath house in San Tan Heights subdivision. One full bedroom and dedicated bathroom downstairs. Walk in to a large welcoming living room. Move on to a well-sized family room overlooking the backyard and the kitchen, with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and good size pantry, keeps you in the house. Behind the kitchen is the full bed room with attached bath room. There is an additional half bath downstairs. As you go upstairs you enter into the loft with all four bedrooms surrounding it. In addition to the 4 bedrooms there, the master bedroom is upstairs as well. This master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, big bath and closet. Brand Ceiling fans all over the house and wood blinds to keep the house cool and well decorated.

No showings till 8/1. Tenant occupied, Please call Lyndianne at (480) 577-4283 for scheduling a showing. Rental Application in Documents tab. Non Refundable Application Fee is $45.00 per adult. Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now. One time Administrative Fee is $150.00, due 24 hours after approval.

(RLNE2508223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have any available units?
2745 W GOLD DUST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2745 W GOLD DUST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE offer parking?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have a pool?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have accessible units?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 W GOLD DUST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
