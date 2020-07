Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great single level home with lost of upgrades. Built in surround sound and media niche, upgraded counter tops and cabinets, landscaped yards, HUGE master bedroom with separate tub and shower in the bathroom. Separate living and family room. This is the one you don't want to slip through your fingers! Call today to set up and appointment to view the home.