Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

4 bedroom and den, single story home in queen creek! - Public Remarks: This beautiful home is BRAND NEW! Never lived in. 4 large bedrooms, 1 open den, large living room, split set up, and oversized back slider to view the backyard! New appliances, carpet, paint, everything is new!! Home is located in a community with community pool, splash pad, horse trails, and so much fun for the family! Small dogs only, no cats. Move in ready.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5365394)